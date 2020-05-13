DHS: Some foodshare households will get additional benefits on May 24

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday some FoodShare households will get additional benefits this month.

According to a media release, under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, DHS is able to provide FoodShare households with the maximum monthly benefit amount based on the number of eligible people in their household.

Households not currently receiving the maximum benefit amount in May will receive additional benefits bringing them up to the maximum amount. The additional May benefits will be available on QUEST cards on May 24.

Households already receiving the maximum amount will not receive additional benefits.

Households who receive the additional benefits will get a letter notifying them of the amount.

