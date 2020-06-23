DHS addresses concerns linked to the Department of Public Instruction’s suggestions

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) wanted to make sure that student safety is the top priority.

eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

Governor Tony Evers said on Tuesday's DHS call that some of the options to keep students safe could or could not increase school districts' costs.

One cost he said could be an issue is testing staff members for COVID-19. Gov. Evers pointed to how he's increasing $250 million worth of spending on schools in order to combat some of those costs.

Another issue addressed was daycare. Families will have to find childcare if students are doing any form of virtual learning.

"I know school districts are well aware of that, in fact, I'm sure they're thinking this through right now," said Evers. "That is an option the department of public instruction laid out there but clearly local school districts will be making that decision and one of the things they will take into account is daycare and how that's going to work for families."

Gov. Evers went on to say that the DPI laid out a great number of options for school districts. He reiterated that the DPI's guidelines are just instructions that school districts can ultimately do what they think is best for their schools.