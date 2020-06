DHS: State has more than 6K active COVID-19 cases, 64% of patients have recovered

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state currently has 6,109 active COVID-19 cases. That means 64% or 11,838 have recovered after contracting the virus.

In its latest daily data report update, three more patients have died; bringing the state’s total deaths to 595. The state also saw a lower than normal amount of test processed—of the 3,632 tests processed, 140 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. That’s means 3.9% of all tests in the last 24 hours were positive.

To date, in central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Two deaths have been reported in Forest County. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County.

The state now has 56 labs processing tests. DHS also reported 31 more labs are being on boarded for future testing.

The percentage of hospitalized stayed the same day-to-day from Sunday. That means 14% of COVID patients were hospitalized for a total of 2,603.

As of Thursday, 253,595 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 18,543 have tested positive.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 20 cases (+3)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,320 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 77 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 56 cases

Clark - 33 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 735 cases (+5) (29 deaths)

Dodge - 228 cases (+7) (2 death)

Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases

Dunn - 24 cases

Eau Claire - 113 cases (+5)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 214 cases (+1) (5 deaths)

Forest - 29 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 96 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Green - 66 cases

Green Lake - 20 cases

Iowa - 16 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 17 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 107 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 23 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,178 cases (+10) (30 deaths)

Kewaunee - 35 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 53 cases

Lafayette - 27 cases

Langlade - 3 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 36 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 50 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 33 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 4 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 7,799 cases (+44) (299 deaths)

Monroe - 17 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 37 cases

Oneida - 9 cases

Outagamie - 230 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 165 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 45 cases

Polk - 19 cases (1 death)

Portage - 12 cases (+1)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,733 cases (+11) (40 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 639 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 78 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases

Shawano - 48 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 90 cases (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 92 cases (+6)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 25 cases

Vernon - 21 cases

Vilas - 8 cases (+1)

Walworth - 397 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 257 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Waukesha - 709 cases (+13) (30 deaths)

Waupaca - 42 cases (+1) (1 death)

Waushara - 8 cases

Winnebago - 249 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Wood - 10 cases (1 death)