DHS: Percent positive lowest it’s been in two weeks, 173 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

The percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin saw a significant decline, dropping from 5.3 percent on Saturday to 2.3 percent Sunday.

That is the lowest the percent positive has been in two weeks, with the last time the number going below 3 being May 18 when the percent positive was 2.9 percent.

173 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health Services on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of positive recorded to 18,403.

There were 7,195 negative test results reported on Sunday. The total number of negative tests in Wisconsin now sits at 250,103.

4 new deaths were reported on Sunday; that number rising to 592.

There have been 2,563 hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

At this time, DHS reports 414 total COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with 133 of them in the ICU. 211 inpatients have COVID-19 tests pending.

DHS is reporting 6,164 active COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Sunday, with 11,646 cases being listed as recovered.

There are currently 56 labs conducting COVID-19 testing with 31 planning to test. Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity is 14,753.

In central Wisconsin, Marathon County has recorded 50 COVID-19 cases according to the DHS website.

Shawano County currently has 47 cases reported, and Waupaca County has recorded 41 cases.

The DHS also announced a feature which shows the number of reported COVID-19 cases by date of symptom onset or diagnosis by county.

CLICK HERE to access the tool.