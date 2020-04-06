DHS: Number of Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at 77, 26K test negative

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Monday, there are 2,440 coronavirus cases. That's a case increase of 173 cases since Sunday. Of the number of positive cases, there are 668 hospitalizations, or about 27% of cases.

DHS is also confirming 77 deaths.

So far, 26,574 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and northcentral Iron County and Waupaca County have each reported one death. In the NewsChannel 7 viewing area, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade and Price all have no confirmed cases.

