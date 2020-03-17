DHS: Number of Wisconsin COVID-19 cases at 72

Wisconsin Health officials have released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

During a press call Tuesday afternoon, DHS reported the number of confirmed case to date is now 72, which includes one recovered patient.

In Wisconsin, 1,038 people have tested negative.

Gov. Evers is also directing DHS to limit gatherings to less than 10 people. The order makes exceptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores, and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers, and courts. Restaurants and bars can only offer take-out or delivery.

Milwaukee County has the most number of cases at 24.



