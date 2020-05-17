DHS: No new deaths, percent of positive COVID-19 cases drops for Sunday

The Wisconsin Department of Health services reported 356 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of recorded cases to 12,543. DHS also reported 5,468 negative test results, bringing the percent positive down from 8.3% on Saturday to 6.1% Sunday.

As of Saturday, DHS reported 5,191 active cases in the state.

Officials have said the percent positive is the number to watch, as an increase in testing is expected to see the total number of cases rise. The percent positive has been up and down over the past two weeks, being as high as 9.9% on May 4, and as low as 3.9% on May 12.

Wisconsin currently has 52 labs performing testing, with the current daily testing capacity at 13,392, that number last being updated on May 16.

DHS reported no new deaths for Sunday, with the total number remaining at 453.

2,038 people have been hospitalized for the virus, that number accounting for 16% of the total number of cases. As of Sunday, there are currently 182 inpatients that have COVID-19 tests pending. 129 patients are in the ICU, with 361 total COVID-19 patients reported at this time. According to the DHS website, there are 1,265 ventilators statewide.

As of Sunday, there have been 139,674 negative test results reported.

In central Wisconsin, 4 new cases were reported on Sunday, with Clark and Forest County each recording two new cases. That brings the total number of cases in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area to 182.

Marathon County has the most cases in central Wisconsin with 33 cases reported by DHS as of Sunday. Shawano County currently has 31 cases, with Clark county reporting 28 cases of COVID-19.

You can find the COVID-19 numbers for your county by visiting the DHS website here.

