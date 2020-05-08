DHS: COVID-19 deaths up by 10 since Thursday, negative cases up by 4,230

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Friday, 384 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 10 deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 9,590 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 375 positive cases from Thursday. The state currently has 51 active testing labs. So far, 97,265 have tested negative for COVID-19. That’s 4,230 negative cases reported since Thursday.

Locally, Marathon County reported a new case bringing the county's total to 23. However, the newest case was not included in the state's Friday case numbers. Oneida County reported an additional case. That puts the county at seven total. Waupaca also reported one new case.

Of the total number of positive cases, 1,767 or 18% of patients have been hospitalized.

As of Friday, 49% or 4,694 of the state’s 9,590 total cases have recovered. And 47%, or 4,511 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

