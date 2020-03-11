DHS: 3 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Fond du Lac County Health Department, and Waukesha County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that three more people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 in our state.

According to a news release, the Waukesha County patient was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and internationally. Health officials said the patient is at home, isolated.

Officials say both Fond du Lac County patients were exposed while traveling. One was in the U.S. and the other traveled internationally. Of those two patients, one is in the hospital, while the other is isolated at home.

County health officials are working to find the people who have been in contact with the patients to isolate or quarantine people and test those with symptoms.

These new confirmed cases bring the total to six confirmed cases in Wisconsin. One of those patients has since recovered.