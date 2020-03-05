DHS: 14 people being tested for coronavirus in Wisconsin

Health officials now say fourteen people are being tested for the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 39 tests have been made: 14 are pending, 24 have come back negative and one has come back positive.

The one person tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin was deemed healthy and non-contagious, and was released from isolation.

This comes after Wednesday's update, when the DHS said that six people were waiting for their coronvirus test results.

Head to the DHS's website for the latest numbers on the coronavirus in Wisconsin.