DHS: 1,351 have COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 17K test negative

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state’s number of COVID-19 cases is now at 1,351.

Monday's numbers show an increase of 130 from the previous day. Statewide, 17,375 people have tested negative for coronavirus.

DHS reports 16 deaths, however, numbers released by local health departments state the death toll is 17.

Milwaukee County has the most number of cases at 674.

In central and northcentral Iron County and Waupaca County have each reported one death.

