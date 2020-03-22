DHS: 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

As of Sunday, March 22, there are 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services.

4 deaths have been reported in the state.

6,230 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

Milwaukee County has the most confirmed cases in the state with 182.

Dane County has reported 61 cases, with 30 being confirmed in Waukesha County, 16 in Fond du Lac County, 14 in Washington County and 13 in Ozaukee County.

A full list of counties provided by DHS can be found here.

In central and north central Wisconsin, Marathon and Wood County each have one reported case.