DHS: 904 now hospitialized with COVID-19, 128 dead, 33K test negative

The state of Wisconsin now has 128 deaths from coronavirus and 3,068 positive cases.

The state Department of Health Services says 904 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, deaths have been reported in Brown County, Buffalo County, Columbia County, Dane County, Fond du Lac County, Grant County, Iron County, Kenosha County, Menominee County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Outagamie County, Racine County, Rock County, Sauk County, Sheboygan County, Washington County, Waukesha County, Waupaca County and Winnebago County.

DHS says more than 33,000 tests have come back negative for the virus.

The state has 20 labs currently testing patients for COVID-19.