DHS reports 230 deaths due to COVID-19, state has had 4,499 confirmed cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Monday, 230 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 10 deaths from the previous day.

The newest data included a weekend death reported from Clark County.

Statewide, 4,499 people have tested positive for the virus. Of the number of positive cases thus far, 1,211 have been hospitalized.

So far, 46,603 have tested negative for COVID-19.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Clark, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases.

The state currently has 36 active testing labs.

