DHS: 9,939 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 3,698 recoveries

Wisconsin's total number of COVID-19 cases is nearing 10,000 with 9,939 cases having been confirmed as of May 9, 2020 by DHS.

Of those 9,939 cases, 3,698 patients or 48% have recovered from the virus.

398 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 1,806 people being hospitalized.

Governor Tony Evers and health officials have indicated that the number of confirmed cases is expected to rise as more testing and contact tracing is completed throughout the state.

The percent positive dropped from 8.1% on Friday to 7%. According to the Badger Bounce Back Plan, the state needs to see a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests for a 14-day period.

There have been 101,935 negative tests in Wisconsin.