DHS: 842 positive COVID-19 cases, 13K test negative, 13 deaths reported

The Wisconsin Department of Health Service has released its latest numbers of COVID-19 cases.

During a media briefing Friday, DHS reported 842 positive cases, 13 deaths and more than 13,000 negative cases.

The findings show a steep uptick in just one week. On March 20, the state had 206 cases and three deaths.

In northcentral Wisconsin, Clark County has the most number of positive cases at three. However, the two newest cases in Clark County were not included in Friday’s DHS case report as they came out after the report was tabulated.

Milwaukee County has the most number of cases at 411. The county also has the most deaths at six.

