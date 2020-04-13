DFI issues emergency guidance on debt collection practices

Gov. Tony Evers has directed the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions to issue emergency guidance on prohibited debt collection practices for debt collectors doing business in Wisconsin.

“Debt collectors who routinely rely on telephone calls as a debt collection tactic should be forewarned: whether conduct can reasonably be expected to threaten or harass a consumer depends on the context, and the worldwide context just shifted dramatically,” stated DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

Click here to view the guidance.

The guidance is in direct response to financial distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.