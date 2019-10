According to WPS' senior communications specialist, about 400 people near Stratford are without power after a vehicle hit a utility pole. It happened around 7:10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Edgewater Drive and County Road M in the Town of Cleveland.

WPS crews are heading there to restore power right now, but we don't know when the lights will be back on.

