Deep Bench: VA provides affordable life insurance for military

The Department of Veterans Affairs administers several life insurance programs for service members, their families, and veterans at all stages of their lives.

In fact, the VA life insurance program is the 14th largest life insurance company in the United States, and provides $1.2 trillion dollars in insurance coverage for 5.9 million veterans, active-duty service members, and their dependents.

Director of VA life insurance, Vincent Markey, joined NewsChannel 7s' Holly Chilsen on Friday via satellite from Washington, D.C.

The VA has been involved in life insurance for over 100 years.

"Congress started the United State government life insurance program to insure the lives of our military members because the private sector was unwilling to insure lives of individuals going into military actions in harm's way," Markey said on NewsChannel 7 at 4.

When a service member signs up, they don't have to worry about coverage, they're already insured for $400,000. The rate is only $24 month for that coverage.

For more information on this topic, please watch Holly's interview with Vincent Markey.