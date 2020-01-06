DEEP BENCH: Staying motivated at the gym to reach your New Years goals

More new faces are popping up at the Woodson YMCA in Wausau, and a new program called MX4 is trying to keep those new gym-goers working toward their goals.

Staying motivated to meet your fitness goals after the new year taken January 6, 2020. (WSAW Photo)

Shannon Ramsey, the Health and Wellness director at Woodson YMCA, said MX4 is a small group training that allows people to work out with their friends.

"The focus is a lot on cardio, power, strength, and endurance. And the beauty of it is that it's a 30 minute in and out class. We start it the minute you walk in the door, let's say 10 a.m., you're done by 10:30 a.m. and you get all of the aspects of the work out in," Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the YMCA has been demoing this program since the beginning of December 2019 and it was launched as an additional class for members starting January 6th.

Ramsey said the buzz about the program has already been great after the demos.

The classes are predetermined with 356 different lessons for each day you come to the class.

If you're interest in these classes, you can sign up online here.