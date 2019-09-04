DEEP BENCH: 'Run for the Fallen' celebrates 5 years

Next week marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Leading up to that, will be the 5th Annual Run for the Fallen, honoring first responders from that horrible day.

Co-race Director Heather Foster, and Kronenwetter FD firefighter Brianna Glodowski joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event.

"We can not believe the extreme success and the amount of support we've had from the community," Preston said.

Glodowski was only 2 years old when the attacks happened. "To be a firefighter and to be a part of the rememberance is awesome."

More than 30 departments across the state and region will be represented, and beyond. A member of the New York Fire Department will be on hand, as well as a first responder from Washington state.

The Run for the Fallen is this Saturday. The schedule looks like this:

9 am- 1-mile kid's run

9:30 am- 10K

10 am- 5K run/walk

11:15 am- 1-mile firefighter challenge

There's still time to register, just head to www.runforthefallenWI.com for more information.