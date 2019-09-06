DEEP BENCH: How to prepare your kids for STEM-related jobs

Jobs related to STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, are expected to continue growing. But the U.S. Doesn't have enough workers with the necessary skills to fill those roles.

According to a new survey of 2,500 Americans commissioned by Emerson, nearly 6 in 10 said they would be interested in pursuing a STEM-based career.

Yet 2 out of 3 women say they were not encouraged to do so.

NewsChannel 7's Holly Chilsen talked to YouTube science star Hank Green about how parents can help prepare their kids for a career in a stem-related field.