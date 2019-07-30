DC Everest teens channel curious kids in family-friendly musical

Children ask a lot of questions whether it's about the death of a pet or why we can't have cookies for dinner.

Those questions form the basis of "Children's Letters to God," a family friendly musical by Stuart Hample, David Evans, and Douglas J. Cohen. A new production of the show opens Tuesday night at DC Everest Senior High School.

Ahead of opening night, cast members Ethan Hanson (Brett) and Ashlyn Lewis (Kicker) stopped by Sunrise 7 to talk about their characters and art imitating life.

"Children's Letters to God" opens Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the D.C. Everest Senior High auditorium. There's also another show Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are available at the door for $5.