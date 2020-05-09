D.C. Everest teacher runs 40 miles to raise money for hungry families

Many families are struggling to put food on the table right now. D.C. Everest teacher and coach Brad Seeley ran 42 miles Saturday to show just how large a need there is in his community.

Brad Seeley runs more than 40 miles to support food programs in the D.C. Everest school district (WSAW Photo).

The "Tour of Everest," a run past every D.C. Everest school, was already in the works before the pandemic hit.

"That one D.C... this community is supportive and so together. The crazy thing is, as big as it is, it’s still one," Seeley said.

Students had planned a large event complete with food drop off sites and gatherings at each school. That all changed when school was cancelled, but hunger in the community has only grown.

“The timeliness of this event has become important,” he said.

The more than 40 mile loop he made from 6:00 a.m. to just before noon is meant to show just how expansive the school district is, and how many mouths that is to feed.

"I know there's many people in our school district, in our community that are in need of food," said Paige Gruhlke, a D.C. Everest senior who helped plan the event. “Not everyone has perfect families with the right amount of food to have.”

The schools' grab and go meal pickup program, available to kids and adults during the week and on the weekend, is meeting that need and is working to keep up with demand.

"We got some statistics, they were crazy. In one week, over 7,000 people took advantage of the grab and go campaign," Seeley said. “We thought, ‘What a great thing to support.’”

To call attention to that statistic, Seeley had help from past students. One former student ran 18 of the miles with him.

"I think it kind of brings some togetherness to the community, just showing that even though we’re 42 miles… we’re all working together for something and we can all help each other out. Do what you can to help those in need, and I think this run is a great way to do that," said Sam Anderson, a D.C. Everest alumnus.

"The students... being able to work with them, and seeing them empowered, that just makes you feel so much better and want to do so much more," said Seeley.

Last year, he raised more than $6,000 for the senior high school's food pantry by running 50 miles around the school's track.

Seeley plans to release a video documenting the run and explaining how the community can help.

To donate to the D.C. Everest food program, checks can be made out to “DCE Food” and sent to the district administration building at 6300 Alderson St, Weston, WI 54476.