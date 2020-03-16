D.C Everest senior named Wisconsin Youth of the Year

For the first time, a youth from The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area has been named Wisconsin’s Youth of the Year.

D.C. Everest senior Feanna Vang was selected out of 144,000 club members across 58 cities in Wisconsin to represent what it means to be a great leader for Wisconsin Boys & Girls Club programs. Feanna has been a members with the Boys & Girls Club since 6th grade, now working as a member of the junior staff for the D.C Everest location. Through her time at the club, supervisors said she’s become a great role model for others. That was one of many reason club members, along with a panel of community members chose her to represent Wausau for the statewide Youth of the Year competition.

Feanna received the title in Madison last week where she went through interviews and gave a speech in front of more than 300 people for the win. Next for Feanna is the Midwest Youth of the Year competition in June. The Midwest winner will advance to the National Youth of the Year Gala and Celebration in Washington D.C.

