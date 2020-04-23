D.C. Everest Theather Departmetn practices for first ever virtual musical

Not even a pandemic can keep the D.C. Everest theater department from doing what they love.

While stuck at home the group is continuing to act, practicing for their upcoming virtual production of The Show Must Go Online. This goofy musical was made for quarantined students and follows the story of kids adapting to life online.

All auditions, rehearsals and performance are being done virtually due to the Safer at Home Order. For the show, each students was given a stand along scene that they must record and send to director, creating a finished show when all strung together.

While the process is new to all involved, Wendy Vesper, one of the shows directors said she is just happy the students can continue to pursue their passion during this weird time.

"It's something to help break up their day and I think it’s going to give them a chance to have some fun and also escape the reality of what we are living in right now,” Vesper said.

Due to a large number of interest from students, the department is currently creating three productions, each with different casts of student’s grade 6-12. 53 students are participating in total.

At this time the department is in practice mode, doing full read-through with students, as well as holding office hours for questions and feedback.

They are not sure when the production will open as each student has to send their videos and everything has to be edited. They are hoping that when is done, they will be able to share their productions with a wider audience.

