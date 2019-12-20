D.C. Everest molds young entrepreneurs

The D.C. Everest Junior high is giving students the opportunity to become entrepreneurs at a young age. The Class titled Everest Entrepreneurs gives 9th graders a chance to build a business from the ground up throughout the school year.

As the semester comes to an end, the students are finalizing their ideas including shoe cleaning, and custom guitar picks, and getting ready to build their business plan. The open class format allows the students to work on whatever they need done for their start-up and provides resources not typically seen in the classroom. Flynn Huffman, one of the young entrepreneurs said it’s been really eye opening to see just how much work goes into starting a business.

“I've learned that it really is a long process. When I was little I thought that it was something that happened over night. But now I see how long and hard it is, and how much work you have to put in. And we're not even half way done,” Huffman said.

Jim Dahlgren who runs the class works hard to let the kids take the reins, all while he gives them the business and leadership skills they need to take their project all the way. For students like Jaylee Thomas, the class has helped her step out of her shell and become more confident.

“I think it's because of the class mainly. It really brings you out of your comfort zone and you don't have many classes that would do that for you,” Thomas said.

Starting next semester the students will create prototypes of their business and pitch their ideas at completions all over the state.

