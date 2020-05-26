D.C. Everest holds drive-up graduation for 2020 seniors

D.C. Everest is letting its 412 seniors put a bow on their final year of high school by giving them a chance to walk across the stage.

“No one is better than the class of 2020,” said D.C. Everest senior Cailin Hargraves.

D.C. Everest had to adjust its graduation for the 2020 class after the DHS recommended schools not host in-person graduations.

“Over the next three days every kid and their family are going to be able to see them walk the stage,” said D.C. Everest Principal Mike Raether. “Experience that for some closure.”

Families drive up to the stage, drop their graduate off and see their child walk across the stage while snapping photos through their car.

“It was definitely different and not what I was expecting at the senior year but definitely worth it,” said Hargraves.

After getting off the stage, the graduates hop in their cars and wave goodbye to their teachers one last time.

“I wanna be a teacher one day, and they helped inspire me to do that,” said D.C. Everest senior Layla Fehlhaber.

The teachers weren’t the only people inspiring others. The 2020 class made its mark.

“I think the senior class taught me a lot about resilience,” said Raether.

A resilient class that’s moving on to its next adventure.

Raether added that he knows this year’s class will be great contributors to the community moving forward. He will get two more chances to bid farewell to his 2020 class as D.C. Everest is continuing its festivities Wednesday and Thursday.