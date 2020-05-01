D.C. Everest gives senior students surprise gift

D.C. Everest Senior High School should be filled with students, teachers, and of course seniors who are looking forward to graduating in just about a month. But that's not the case as the school is empty because of COVID-19. So, teachers and staff all gathered on the campus and put signs in the yards off all their senior students.

"We want to let them know that we care about them, we miss them. If we can make that connection with them with a wave from the road when we put a sign in the yard that's what we're looking for," D.C. Everest Principal Mike Raether said.

It's been a hard year for the seniors.

"It kind of sucks because I didn't get to go to junior prom again, and do other senior things," D.C. Everest Senior Starr Dampier explained.

"They're missing out on a lot of recognition that you get as a senior and those closure activities," Raether added.

But for the students, the signs say more than what is printed on them.

"It just shows that Everest loves their students, cares about them, and wants them to have the best senior year that they can with everything going on," Dampier stated.

If you see one of the signs, Raether hopes you make them feel special.

"If you want to give them a congratulations I bet that would make our kids feel well if you see them," Raether said.

The final day for seniors is on May 22. As of right now the graduation date has been pushed back to August 5.