D.C. Everest brings Christmas to town early with Elf the Musical

The D.C. Everest Senior High will debut their production of Elf the Musical starting Friday night. This musical adapts the comical Christmas film Elf, staring Will Ferrell in to a musical full of your favorite lines, plus a few new songs. Scott Atkinson, one of the co-directors said it has been a long and fun journey to where they are now and can’t wait to show what they have been working on.

“It’s just been non-stop craziness. The kids have been working so hard and we just have a lot going on with the different elements we are trying to put together. Some of them are brand new this year for our program so we are just really looking forward to seeing how it all comes together and leaving it all on the stage,” Atkinson said.

Those who want to see the show can head to the D.C. Everest Senior High auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at dce.booktix.com in advance or can be bought at the door. Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students.

