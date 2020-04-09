D.C. Everest band practicing virtually

With COVID-19, musicians are having to adjust to practicing at home. That's the case for the D.C. Everest High School band, who like most of us was caught off guard by the change.

"It was a little bit more confusing because there was no preparation for it. It was just, 'you guys are home now and you're doing online learning," D.C. Everest band member Brennan Straw said.

The last time the band played together was during a parade at Disney World. But they found out they had to come back to Wisconsin what night for their safety.

"We ended back home Saturday night on the 14th of March, and I did instruct all the students to take their instruments home," D.C. Everest high school band teacher Joe Finnegan added.

When practicing at home, Joe learned that his students were using it as a form of therapy.

"Though I've pulled together a class plan of maybe thirty minutes, some of them use their instruments, voices, and tools, to help them get through this time period," Finnegan explained.

Even thought the time away from the class has been hard, students have been enjoying the time to practice.

"For band, I think it was really easy because I get to practice all day, basically. I can practice as much as I want without limitations," Straw said.

They are separated for now, but the class won't be for much longer.

"Next week I'm excited and a bit nervous to do my first virtual band rehearsal. So for each of my bands, we're going to set up a time and we're going to come together and as a group see how we're doing, see what's coming up, see how I can help them, then we'll actually do some playing together," Finnegan explained.

