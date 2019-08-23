D.C. Everest Gaming Club unites students

The D.C. Everest Gaming Club looks to bring students together through their love of board games, card games, strategy games, role play and anime. Starting in 1989, the gaming club is celebrating 30 years this year. Club adviser Christian Ammon said the group is all about uniting students of all kinds.

“It really is safe place for students of all types and all abilities to get together socialize and game,” Ammon said.

Meeting year round, the club has two branches in both the D.C. Everest junior and senior high schools. With 50 to 60 members, the group often plays games like Settlers of Catan or Axis and Allies. Video games are not normally played as most games are single player. Typically, students meet three times a week during the school year. Over the summer the group gets together about three times a month. Luke Erickson, president of the gaming club, said he has always looked forward to their meetings.

“Both my older brothers were a part of that club back when they were in eighth and ninth grade and I thought that was so cool. I wanted to be a part of it so I waited and waited. And once I was in eighth grade I joined and it’s been a blast ever since,” Erickson said.

Each year the gaming club hosts a gaming convention called Evercon in January. Starting at the school, Evercon is now held at the Expo Center in Wausau to fit the thousands of people that come. The club has had to partner with local businesses as well.

The Gamers Club also hands out scholarships every year in memory of former club member Mathew B Kehl. Kehl went on lead the gaming club at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in college. Later he helped the D.C. Everest Gamers Club as an alumni before he passed away. Together with the Kehl family and proceeds from Evercon the club gives thousands of dollars to college bound students.

