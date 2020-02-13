D.C. Everest Area School District employee in custody amid investigation

The Everest Metro Police Department confirms to NewsChannel 7 that a D.C. Everest Area School District employee is in custody amid an investigation.

NewsChannel 7 obtained an email, sent out to parents, that states the investigation has to do with an allegation of invasion of privacy.

The District goes on to say it was made aware of it on Wednesday, February 12. The district and law enforcement locked the Senior High staff member's electronics, disabled key card access, and placed them on leave. They're also not allowed on district property.

The staff member has not been identified.

The district said students' safety is their first priority. If you have concerns about your child's safety, please call their principal.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the superintendent for more information.