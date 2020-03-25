DATCP to address price gouging complaints

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is beginning to address complaints against Wisconsin businesses accused of price gouging.

So far, DATCP has issued Cease and Desist letters to 16 companies suspected of raising prices unlawfully. One of them is N95Sales.com. It's accused of price gouging on N95 masks.

In Executive Order #72, Governor Evers declared a public health emergency in the State of Wisconsin. He also declared that Wisconsin is experiencing a period of abnormal economic disruption because of COVID-19. This declaration authorizes DATCP to enforce Wisconsin’s price gouging law until the emergency has ended. This declaration applies to the entire state and applies to any consumer good or service being sold at wholesale or retail.

To report suspected price gouging, please download a complaint form from the DATCP website and submit it via email to DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.

