DATCP says landlords can't charge fees for late or missed rent during pandemic

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has approved an emergency rule to prohibit late fees or penalties for missed or late rent payments during COVID-19.

The emergency rule prevents landlords from charging late fees or penalties for missed or late rent payments during the public health emergency and for 90 days afterward.

According to a news release, DATCP will hold a public hearing and comment period on this emergency rule on May 21.

The release states, “Due to the rapidly changing economic landscape, many people have also had to navigate job losses, furloughs, and layoffs. As a result, their incomes are lower or gone altogether, making it extremely difficult to pay their rent in a timely manner during this public health emergency.”

Click here to view the rule text.