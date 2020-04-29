DATCP is making sure to-go food is meeting health standards

While the policies have changed, the state of Wisconsin is still making sure the food you get to-go is meeting health standards.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has made more than 1,100 food safety checks with restaurants, manufacturers, and retailers over the past six weeks.

Due to travel restrictions, DATCP halted many in-person inspections in March, but they've made hundreds of calls and conducted virtual pre-inspections to license new Wisconsin businesses.