DATCP hosts 'Unexpected Tomorrows' workshops

Life on the farm can be tough. Now the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is stepping up to help families across the state tackle the increased stress due to economic challenges.

Worried young farmer standing on field and looking at papers from bank, tractor in background

The “Unexpected Tomorrows,” workshops are designed to help farmers facing increased stress due to economic challenges. The one-day course is an opportunity for farmers to hear from others in similar situations.

Angie Sullivan, Director of DATCP’s Farm Center explains the workshops are designed to help Wisconsin farmers and their families deal with increased stress, depression, anxiety, and family issues brought on by prolonged downturn in the farming economy.

There is no cost to attend. The workshops run from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. The deadline to register is one week prior to each workshop. Registration is required.

Five Unexpected Tomorrows workshops will be held throughout the state this spring and fall:

• March 26, Green Bay

• April 9, Beaver Dam

• April 16, Dodgeville

• November (dates to be determined), La Crosse and Chippewa Falls

Register at https://datcp.wi.gov/

The Wisconsin Farm Center, part of DATCP's Division of Agricultural Development.

