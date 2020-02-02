Curlers of all ages, abilities compete in Badger State Games

One team is walking home with a gold medal Sunday in the Badger State Games in Wausau.

"Everybody follows the same guidelines, it's a very friendly competition, it is very competitive, but everybody's on the same page with what's going on," said Robert Splinter, the Badger State Games Commissioner.

At the Badger State Games curling competition, the youngest competitor is 14. The oldest is 75.

"My favorite part is that there's the young and the old, and all different type of playing skills," said Matt Thums, who competed in the games.

The stick division is friendly to athletes using a wheelchair. It's also popular with older athletes.

"Curling with the stick has really brought a lot of people back into the game which, I'm one of them," said Harley Davison, who’s been curling for more than 50 years.

Stick curling has gained popularity in the last few years.

"I've had leg surgery, and now I have to use a stick to maintain my level of competition,” Davison said.

But it's no less competitive.

"Some of the guys that play are very proficient with the stick. They're in their 90s and they're still playing, they're over 90 years old," he said.

Still, good sportsmanship is as important to these athletes as competition. Splinter says there are many unwritten rules about playing pace and etiquette that athletes young and old follow.

"They want you to play well. Now, you don't want to lose to them, but they want you to play well,” said Davison of the competition.

The weekend-long competition ends Sunday.