Curdfest starts Sunday at Breese Stevens Field

Organizers call this one of the most Wisconsin festivals of the year. Cheese-makers across the state and Midwest are showcasing their cheese curds at this year's Curdfest.

"It’s just a celebration of cheese curds and it’s kind of evolved into not just cheese curds, but other things cheese, all things Wisconsin. Coming up this year we’ve got soft pretzels which just has a Wisconsin heritage tie to it," Ava Janssen, Director of Events and Marketing for Breese Stevens Field, said.

Some items on the menu include chili cheese curds, Nashville Hot Kettle Brau Curds with Bread & Butter Pickle Chips, "P-oisin" Curds: Lightly Breaded Curds with Hoisin, Sesame Seeds, and Grilled Pineapple, Antipasto Curd Salad: Fresh Curds, Salami, Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives

and Fresh Curd Infused Beer Cheese Mac Poutine with Beef Brisket Grav.

Other than trying those delicious dishes there is live entertainment, a cheese curd eating contest, a balloon maker, a petting zoo and inflatables for young kids.

"People from all over the state are seeing this and tagging other people and it’s kind of snowballing and they think it’s hilarious and they think it’s cool. They love cheese they’re tagging people who love cheese. So it’s not even just getting attention here in Madison, but statewide people are looking at it and being like this is really cool,” Janssen said.

The event runs Sunday at Breese Stevens Field from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free.

