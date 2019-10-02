Construction on Rib Mountain Culver's location likely to begin this fall

A new Culver's is coming to Rib Mountain Drive, after getting final approval from the Rib Mountain Town Board Tuesday night.

The store will be built on the back half of the empty lot, next to Kwik Trip and across the street from Dick's Sporting Goods.

The Gray Family, which owns Culver's stores on Bridge Street in Wausau, and in Cedar Creek in Rothschild, say they're hoping to start construction this fall and open during the spring or summer of next year.

In a statement, the family says, "We decided to expand into Rib Mountain because we feel that Wausau traffic and community can support a new location given the growth of the Rib Mountain area in the past few years."

