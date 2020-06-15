Stevens Point Cultural Commons continues to grow

The Cultural Commons Interactive Garden and Education space continues to grow in Stevens Point, giving community members a place to reflect on the friendships and cultures that make up the city.

The Menomonee canoe sculpture located in the Culture Commons showcases what Stevens Point thrived with before becoming a melting pot for all cultures.

Located along the Wisconsin River at Pfeiffer Pioneer Park, the commons provide sculptures highlighting Stevens Points three sister cities of Gulczz Poland, Rostov Veliky Russian Sister City, Esteli, Nicaragua and the Rotary Club of Stevens Point. The Commons also pay tribute to the Menominee who were the first settlers of the land.

“It's just a walking area for the community to come to find out more about what Stevens Point has to offer, and it gives our Rotary Club an opportunity to give something back to the city of Stevens Point for us being in existence since May of 1917,” Cliff King, a Rotarian member said.

While the project has been in the works since 2013, big installments were made recently, giving community members Sharon Stratton, a Rotary member said, a place to sit and reflect on what makes the area so special.

“You know, we're all one world we're together. You know, we need to work for the common good of our world. And I think with, you know, our recent events as well, that it's just elevated or escalated of how important it is that we have these friendships around the world,” Stratton said.

Early June a Friendship Bell was added to the Russian section of the garden, representing the 37-year friendship between Stevens Point and Rostov Veliky.

A Menomonee canoe sculpture was also added. Karen Ann Hoffman with the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin said the sculpture, designed by her late husband symbolizes the open arms that Stevens Point has always had to all cultures.

“It sits there and welcomes to all the other cultures, the Nicaraguans, the Polish the Russians and all the other communities that surround us. As the original inhabitants welcomed, the sculpture continues to welcome,” Hoffman said.

While the gardens are not meant to make a political statement, organizers are glad it can act as a place of reflection for those who need it.

"In this day and age, it's such a positive statement about trying our very best to make the world a better place,” Susan Zach, Chair of the Cultural Commons Board, and the Russian Sister City said.

In the future, the gardens are set to add an eagle sculpture to the Polish sections, and a Veranda to the Nicaraguan section. An entrance gate and pathways connecting the Commons to the Green Circle Trail are also in the works. Organizers say phase one of the gardens is set to finish up this year.

To donate to the project visit the Cultural Commons websiteHere.