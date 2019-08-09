Culinary program at Northcentral Technical College inspires future chefs

Students will be able to get a taste of the culinary arts with a new program this fall at Northcentral Technical College.

The Culinary Arts Associate Degree program is for learners who are passionate about food.

The degree is perfect for anyone interested in becoming a professional cook, chef, baker, pastry chef, institutional cook, kitchen assistant, or other culinary professional.

The program with teach a variety of cooking skills and students will have the opportunity to practice and apply skills learned in cooking methods, baking, sanitation, menu planning, nutrition, dining room operations, fine dining, cost control and management.

Restaurant professionals work long hours on their feet, multi-task and interact with the customer to provide an excellent dining experience.

Culinary students will hone the skills necessary for developing and creating dishes that are visually appealing and full of flavor.

Potential occupations include: Prep Cook, Line Cook, Garde Manger, Sous Chef, Chef, Head Cook, First Line Supervisors of Food Preparation and Serving Staff, Banquet Chef, Catering Manager and Baker.

The approximate tuition cost to sign up for the program is approximately $13,375. Financial aid is available.