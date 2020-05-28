Crossroads K9 Rescue in need of donations, volunteers to foster dogs

Like many non-profits and small businesses, Crossroads K9 Rescue has felt the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the group having to cancel two fundraisers that are heavily relied on to help fund the programs that help them find homes for rescue dogs.

A dog at Crossroads K9 Rescue in Mosinee. (WSAW photo)

“We really rely on donations and our volunteers,” explained Operations Director Heather Zynda, who has taken on a second job to make ends meet. “I work locally here, as well as in Madison. I travel back and forth. A majority of my Madison checks go towards the rescue; day to day operations, building materials, vet bills, that kind of thing.”

It’s that type of dedication; a love for dogs and the desire to help find them a caring, forever home that has helped Crossroads K9 Rescue find homes for over 350 dogs; mostly German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds or Belgian Malinois breeds.

While usually having around 20 dogs in-house at one time, that number has had to be limited to between seven and nine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the financial struggles that have come with it.

“We have a lot of small businesses that support us and they’re closed at the moment not making money themselves,” explained Sean Dumais, director of training at Crossroads K9 Rescue. “99% of our funding comes from outside sources.”

Having to cancel their scheduled bean bag toss tournament, and changing their annual 5K to a virtual run/walk, the non-profit is relying on support from the community to keep moving forward. That support can come in a variety of ways.

“Our vet bills are all through PAW Health Network. They can just call there and donate directly to our account,” Dumais explained. “Menards cards; Home Depot cards; things of that nature help out a lot. Donate via PayPal on our website or on our Facebook page. There’s a multitude of ways they can help, it’s just a matter of people actually understanding that we’re here and we still need them just like everybody is needing someone right now.”

The financial donations will help with costs including medical and travel expenses for the animals; dog food and helping complete the new kennel that is currently under construction.

For dog lovers unable to provide financial support, Crossroads is also searching for volunteers to help foster dogs, something that the group tends to try and avoid, saying the pandemic has increased the need.

“At this time, because we can’t bring so many dogs in because of what’s going on, we are asking that people would help us fostering for a while until we can find homes for the dogs,” Dumais said. “All of our foster; we work with them before they get to foster just to understand the breeds. The dog lives with you like it is your own. We still cover the food and medical costs, anything associated with the dog. You’re giving the dog an environment where it’s with people. It’s in a home environment, it’s not in a kennel. It gets to interact with people. It gets to learn what it’s like to be in a home that’s not an abusive home or an abandoned area. It gets the dog ready to move into somebody’s home that does want them to be their forever dog.”

For those interested in supporting the Crossroads K9 Rescue, you’re encouraged to visit their website here.

Representatives with the organization will be at Bull Falls Harley Davidson on Saturday, May 30, selling raffle tickets that benefit the Crossroads K9 Rescue.

