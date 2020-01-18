Crossing guard recognition week wraps up

Wisconsin Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition week was held January 13th through the 17th, showing appreciation for those who patrol the intersections morning and night to make sure kids are able to get to and from school safely. It’s an important job.

“We have a great group of adult crossing guards that assist all the students coming to and from school each day,” said Todd Baeten, patrol captain with the Wausau Police Department. “They’re out there in all kinds of weather, all kinds of situations. They just do a great job of getting the kids safely to and from school.”

Baeten says the job isn’t easy, having to brave all sorts of weather conditions during the school year.

“I think it takes a special person to want to be an adult crossing guard,” added Baeten. “These are people that enjoy being outdoors. We’re thankful for those who are willing to step up and do this position. They’re out there on beautiful days, and then they’re out there when it’s well below freezing; when it’s raining, snowing, when it’s steaming hot; and boy we’re grateful for the work that they do.”

Gerry Brummond is one of the crossing guards you may see in Wausau. He’s been on the job for 8 years, and for the past 7 has worked the crosswalk that crosses Stewart Avenue outside of John Muir Middle School. While the week is meant to show appreciation for Brummond and his colleagues, he says he’s the one who is thankful.

“It’s just great to see the kids come across and to give me a high five,” said Brummond. “A lot of them are really nice and friendly, and it’s just great to see the kids and be active with them.”

When you see a crossing guard in their fluorescent yellow vests, stop sign in hand, be sure to slow down, wave, and say thank you.

