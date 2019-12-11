Criminal charges filed against couple accused of moving, leaving pets, some dead behind

Criminal charges have been filed against two people accused of moving, leaving their pets behind.

Nekoosa Police say they responded to the report of an anonymous complaint of alleged animal neglect on Nov. 12. The reporting party believed there were abandoned dogs on a home on 2nd Street in Nekoosa.

When officers arrived they found a dead cat, dead rabbit, dead snake and dead fish. Police say there was feces in every room and the temperature was 36 degrees because the furnace thermostat was off. A veterinarian determined the cat and rabbit died of dehydration and starvation.

Two dogs were alive in the home. Officers learned an 11-year-old boy had been feeding the dogs because the owners had not been seen in approximately two weeks.

Police say the owners Dallas McKinney, 22, and Jessica Ramos, 30, said they checked on animals periodically, but police found no evidence of food or water in the home.

Both are expected to formally charged Dec. 16. They are both free on $2,500 signature bonds.