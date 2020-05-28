Crime Stoppers seeking info about numerous Rothschild graffiti incidents

Marathon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving several graffiti incidents this year.

The first incident was located Jan. 22 on a display case sign located next to the walking trail in River Street Park located at 518 Williams Street in Rothschild.

Then on March 31, graffiti was located on the southeast corner of the Shopko property located at 1105 E. Grand Avenue. Investigators said three places were spray-painted in the colors of blue and red.

Graffiti was also located again at River Street Park. The pump house, the walking bridge and garbage can were all spray painted.

May 6, graffiti was located on all three bridges along the walking path near Cedar Creek which are the large covered bridge behind Stoney Creek Inn, underneath the US 51 bridge and on the smaller bridge west of US 51. Investigators also noticed there was also an area on the smaller bridge where several knee wall boards appeared to have been forced out and were lying loose on the ground.

Last week, graffiti was located on the bike path covered bridge on the west side of BR US 51 under the railroad trestle. There was previous damage to the boards on the south side of the bridge which were kicked out. The boards were recently fixed, and now there was damage to the north sideboards.

If you have any information regarding contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

• Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

• Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

• Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.