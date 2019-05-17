Crime Stoppers seeks suspects in Weston cellphone store smash and grab

The Marathon County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say broke into a Weston store and stole $20,000 to $50,000 worth of cellphones.

According to a post on the Crime Stoppers website two men broke a window and then entered the Cellcom store at 2106 Schofield Ave. at 4:42 a.m. on May 9. They quickly made their way to the supply room and filled two duffle bags with iPhone 10’s and Samsung Galaxy S10 cellphones.

They were in the store for less than two minutes. They were seen leaving in a vehicle from a neighboring business heading north toward Cutoff Road.

One suspect is described as a black male, weighing between 300-350 pounds and about 5’10’to 6’ tall. The second suspect is described as a white male, weighing about 230-250 pounds and about 5’8” to 5’10”inches tall. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts and wore something to cover their face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777 or submit a tip online at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org