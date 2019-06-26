Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County provide first ever Shred Day in Merrill

16 million people were victims of identity theft in 2018. To try and combat identity theft in our area, the Crime stoppers of Lincoln County are hosting the first ever Shred Day at the Merrill Enrichment Center on Wednesday. From 11:00- 2:00 locals are welcome to dispose of their canceled checks, bank statements and credit card receipts that need shredding. After the event a truck provided by local Naid certified company, IROW, will shred all documents in their giant shredder back in Mosinee.

Ken Neff with the Crime Stoppers said that this event not only looks to help the community, but spread awareness of how serious identity theft still is today.

"Identity theft is still out there, It's still something that people are getting taken advantage of. But this is just another way to to get rid of those documents so that thieves can't get it the easy way," Neff said.

The Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County have teamed up with the Merrill Enrichment Center and Merrill Optimist Club to spread awareness of the danger of identity theft and provide the community with an easy way to take care of their paperwork. Tammie Mrachek, director of the Merrill Enrichment Center said that the Enrichment center focuses on creating safe and fun spaces for the community.

"The more we can work together as organizations to bring something like this to the community the better and as you can see we have the perfect venue for that," Mrachek said.

While the event is free there is a suggested donation of five dollars per box all of which will go to the Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County. The Enrichment Center will also be selling shredded sandwiches for the Crime Stoppers and hosting a free ice cream social.

Each participant is limited to 5 boxes. Larger quantities require an appointment. Ness said that only paper is allowed to be shredded, no disks or plastics allowed.