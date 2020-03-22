Crews searching for missing woman near boat landing in Stevens Point

The Stevens Point Police and Fire Departments, along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Sunday that they are searching for a missing woman.

According to a news release, the search is being conducted on in the 200 block of Franklin St.

A DNR warden found a vehicle in the area of the boat landing early Sunday morning and one set of shoe prints heading to the water. The investigation has determined the individual was last seen the night of March 21st.

Police said the woman is 76 years old and white. It's unclear what her clothing looks like.

A water search of the Wisconsin River is currently underway.

No further information is being released at this time.