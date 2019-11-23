No injuries reported in town of Maine crash

No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway A and K in the town of Maine.

According to Deputy Jim Toth with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, the sheriff's office received a call that a truck travelling northbound on Hwy K was driving erratically. That truck tried to turn west on Hwy A and hit another vehicle.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department and the Village of Maine Fire Department both responded to the crash. Those crews are now clearing the scene.